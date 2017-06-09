Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 2 to 9 June

  • 9 June 2017

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 2 and 9 June. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Andrew Benson Image copyright Andrew Benson
Image caption Andrew Benson took this shot in Argyll of the Toward Sailing Club's annual regatta on Saturday
Malcolm Wilson Image copyright Malcolm Wilson
Image caption Malcolm Wilson, from Banchory, captured this image of a blue tit emerging from its nesting box in his garden. He imagined the blue tit was asking: Is it safe out there?
Dennis Grattan Image copyright Dennis Grattan
Image caption Dennis Grattan, from Aberdeen, sent in this picture of a view inside the new Aberdeen University library
Brian Cairns Image copyright Brian Cairns
Image caption Brian Cairns, from Coatbridge, got in touch with this "ethereal" Saturday evening view of Ben Ledi near Callander viewed from Torphichen in West Lothian
Charles McGuigan Image copyright Charles McGuigan
Image caption Charles McGuigan thought Stirling was looking great in his image of the statue of King Robert the Bruce with the Wallace Monument in the distance
Nick Ray Image copyright Nick Ray
Image caption Nick Ray took this shot of the Tobermory Lifeboat, Elizabeth Fairlie Ramsay, on exercise in the Sound of Mull with HMS Tracker from the Royal Navy base at Faslane. Nick said it was a useful and enjoyable joint exercise carrying out ship-to-ship transfers
Graham Swinney Image copyright Graham Swinney
Image caption Graham Swinney grabbed this shot while sheltering from the rain in a bus shelter on Monday
Fiona Humphrey-Taylor Image copyright Fiona Humphrey-Taylor
Image caption Fiona Humphrey-Taylor liked the C-shaped cloud that seemed to be hovering above a very tranquil Cockenzie harbour
Charlotte Goodlett Image copyright Charlotte Goodlett
Image caption Charlotte Goodlett had a close encounter with a barrel jellyfish near Dounie in the Sound of Jura
Andrew McKinlay Image copyright Andrew McKinlay
Image caption Andrew McKinlay, from Stonehouse, sent in this picture of his dog Lola meeting his next door neighbour's dog Poppy
Bekki Gorgon Image copyright Bekki Gorgon
Image caption Bekki Gorgon, from St Andrews, was volunteering for the Bioblitz event in the town on Saturday. She said the haar made it feel very cold but helped her capture some quite dramatic photos during the sand-netting
Raymy Grant Image copyright Raymy Grant
Image caption Raymy Grant took this spectacular shot of a mountain biker in mid-air while he was at the Fort William World Cup at the weekend
Richard Bland Image copyright Richard Bland
Image caption Richard Bland was on his way home when he spotted some dandelions on the verge in Burray, Orkney, during a stunning sunset and stopped to capture the moment

All pictures are copyrighted.

