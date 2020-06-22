Scotland

In pictures: Scotland v England 1967

  • 22 June 2020
Image copyright PA
Image caption Fans and players celebrated the victory at the full time whistle

On 15 April 1967, Scotland secured one of their most famous footballing victories.

Taking on reigning world champions England at Wembley, they won the match 3-2.

Here are a selection of some of the iconic images of the game.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Jack Charlton was injured early but played on and scored one of England's two goals
Image copyright PA
Image caption Denis Law opened the scoring at Wembley
Image copyright PA
Image caption Bobby Lennox made it 2-0 for Scotland
Image copyright PA
Image caption Jim McCalliog scored Scotland's third goal in the famous game
Image copyright PA
Image caption Geoff Hurst scored England's second goal late in the game
Image copyright PA
Image caption Fans poured out onto the pitch in celebration of the win

