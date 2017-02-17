Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 10-17 February

  • 17 February 2017

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 10 - 17 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Edinburgh Image copyright Elaine Henderson
Image caption Sunset over Edinburgh's Princes Street. Elaine Henderson, from Melrose, was there on Tuesday.
Fairy Pools, Skye Image copyright Douglas Cochrane
Image caption Douglas Cochrane visited Skye's Fairy Pools while on holiday with family and friends.
Footsteps in the snow Image copyright Donald Macaulay
Image caption Where did the footsteps lead? Donald Macaulay, from Edinburgh, was on Meall na Fearna on Friday.
Tam the collie dog enjoying a windy winters day on machair bay Isle of Islay Image copyright Eilidh Ferguson
Image caption A cold windy day didn't stop Tam enjoying a day at Machair Bay with Eilidh Ferguson from the Isle of Islay.
Bracklinn Falls Image copyright Stuart McQueen
Image caption Stuart McQueen walked the Bracklinn Falls loop at Callandar.
Skiing on Glenshee Image copyright Graham Swinney
Image caption Graham Swinney was skiing at Glenshee on Saturday.
Inverness Cathedral Image copyright David Massey
Image caption Inverness Cathedral. Taken by David Massey from Cheltenham.
Glen Lyon Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption Eric Niven, from Dundee, went to Glen Lyon on Saturday.
Stirling Image copyright Phil Thompson
Image caption A view of Stirling and the Forth Valley from the Wallace Monument. Phil Thompson, from Balfron, said the view made the steep climb worth it.
Beheading Stone, Stirling Image copyright Graham Fraser
Image caption The sun shone through the Beheading Stone at Gowan Hill. Photo by Graham Fraser from Stirling.
Ben Nevis Image copyright Rhona Kelly
Image caption Rhona Kelly, from Glasgow, took the road to Ben Nevis.
Sculpture Image copyright Sarah Christie
Image caption Sarah Christie, from Aberdeen, noticed this metal sculpture at the city's Spectra Festival.
Gairloch beach Image copyright Kathryn Stephen
Image caption Gairloch beach on Sunday morning. Kathryn Stephen, from Bearsden, was there with her sister-in-law.
Saligo Bay Image copyright David Livingstone Port Ellen Islay
Image caption Swell at Saligo Bay, Islay. Photo by David Livingstone from Port Ellen.
Man and two dogs Image copyright Stuart Ross
Image caption Stuart Ross, from Roy Bridge, said Wednesday was a "lovely morning" for a walk in nearby hills.
Pittenweem Image copyright Lorna Kennaway
Image caption Sunday was a stormy day in Pittenweem. Photo by Lorna Kennaway.
Otters Image copyright Alistair Buchanan
Image caption Alistair Buchanan, from Broxburn, watched these otters at the reservoir.

All pictures are copyrighted.

Related Topics

More on this story