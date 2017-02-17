A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 10 - 17 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Elaine Henderson Image caption Sunset over Edinburgh's Princes Street. Elaine Henderson, from Melrose, was there on Tuesday.

Image copyright Douglas Cochrane Image caption Douglas Cochrane visited Skye's Fairy Pools while on holiday with family and friends.

Image copyright Donald Macaulay Image caption Where did the footsteps lead? Donald Macaulay, from Edinburgh, was on Meall na Fearna on Friday.

Image copyright Eilidh Ferguson Image caption A cold windy day didn't stop Tam enjoying a day at Machair Bay with Eilidh Ferguson from the Isle of Islay.

Image copyright Stuart McQueen Image caption Stuart McQueen walked the Bracklinn Falls loop at Callandar.

Image copyright Graham Swinney Image caption Graham Swinney was skiing at Glenshee on Saturday.

Image copyright David Massey Image caption Inverness Cathedral. Taken by David Massey from Cheltenham.

Image copyright Eric Niven Image caption Eric Niven, from Dundee, went to Glen Lyon on Saturday.

Image copyright Phil Thompson Image caption A view of Stirling and the Forth Valley from the Wallace Monument. Phil Thompson, from Balfron, said the view made the steep climb worth it.

Image copyright Graham Fraser Image caption The sun shone through the Beheading Stone at Gowan Hill. Photo by Graham Fraser from Stirling.

Image copyright Rhona Kelly Image caption Rhona Kelly, from Glasgow, took the road to Ben Nevis.

Image copyright Sarah Christie Image caption Sarah Christie, from Aberdeen, noticed this metal sculpture at the city's Spectra Festival.

Image copyright Kathryn Stephen Image caption Gairloch beach on Sunday morning. Kathryn Stephen, from Bearsden, was there with her sister-in-law.

Image copyright David Livingstone Port Ellen Islay Image caption Swell at Saligo Bay, Islay. Photo by David Livingstone from Port Ellen.

Image copyright Stuart Ross Image caption Stuart Ross, from Roy Bridge, said Wednesday was a "lovely morning" for a walk in nearby hills.

Image copyright Lorna Kennaway Image caption Sunday was a stormy day in Pittenweem. Photo by Lorna Kennaway.

Image copyright Alistair Buchanan Image caption Alistair Buchanan, from Broxburn, watched these otters at the reservoir.

