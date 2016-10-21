Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 14 - 21 October

  • 21 October 2016

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 and 21 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Faskally Wood Image copyright Gwyneth Bell
Image caption Faskally Wood becomes The Enchanted Forest. Gwyneth Bell, from Bearsden, enjoyed the light show.
Boat Image copyright Pam Mackay
Image caption Boats in Musselburgh harbour prepare to spend the winter in the dry-dock. Pam Mackay, from Edinburgh, said boat owners helped the crane operators safely manoeuvre the boats.
Harris Image copyright David MacFarlane
Image caption David MacFarlane said this golden eagle was harried by a rook on Harris.
Mull of Galloway Image copyright Charlie Harty
Image caption Charlie Harty sent in this photo of Mull of Galloway.
Moon Image copyright Margaret Winton
Image caption The Hunter's Moon rose over the Forth on Sunday., Photo by Margaret Winton.
Tayport harbour Image copyright Fiona Palmer
Image caption Fiona Palmer sent in this photo of Tayport harbour.
Hermitage Image copyright Alec Davies
Image caption The Hermitage near Dunkeld. "A hidden gem", says Alec Davies.
Man and his granddaughter Image copyright Claire Traynor
Image caption Cara had fun with her grandfather, and mum Claire Traynor, on Prestwick beach.
Springburn Park Image copyright Dave Wilbury
Image caption A misty Springburn Park. Photo by Dave Wilbury.
Edinburgh Botanic Gardens Image copyright Iain Forrest
Image caption A light show at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh. Iain Forrest and his wife, from Rosyth, were there at the weekend.
Iona Image copyright Caroline Syme
Image caption Caroline Syme, from Gullane, wanted her daughter Iona to meet her namesake.
Cottage Image copyright Andrew Phethean
Image caption Andrew Phethean, from Edinburgh, noticed this cottage while climbing Ben Ledi on Tuesday.
Boy running away from waves Image copyright Colin Smith
Image caption Harry ran to avoid the waves in Cellardyke, during a trip with dad Colin Smith, on Sunday.
Graffiti Image copyright Andrea Sizer
Image caption Andrea Sizer noticed this street art in Glasgow.
Applecross Image copyright Rebeca Araujo Sancho
Image caption Paul watched the sun set over the Cuillin Ridge, from Bealach na Ba. Photo by Rebeca Araujo Sancho.
Crail harbour Image copyright Thomas Reid
Image caption Thomas Reid visited Crail during schools' mid-term break.
Kirkcaldy Image copyright Daniel Mcarthur
Image caption Daniel Mcarthur, from Kirkcaldy, took this photo of his hometown at night.
Mull rally Image copyright Rob Lees
Image caption Spectators gathered for the 47th Mull Rally. Rob Lees watched the action near Duart Castle.

All pictures are copyrighted.

Related Topics

More on this story