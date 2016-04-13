Your pictures of Scotland: 1-8 April
A selection of your photos of Scotland sent in between 1 and 8 April.
-
Robert Dalziel
An alternative to a lawn mower. Robert Dalziel noticed these deer, on the Isle of Arran, on Sunday.
-
Scott Blaikie
Early Friday morning in Scott Blaikie's garden, in Draffan, near Lesmahagow.
-
Eric Niven
Kittiwakes on the Isle of May. Eric Niven, from Dundee, hopes they manage to rear chicks this year.
-
Daniel Spino
Daniel Spino, from Lancashire, stopped at the Commando Memorial near Spean Bridge while on holiday in the Highlands.
-
Derek O'Connor
The Queensferry Crossing is "almost there", said Derek O'Connor from Shotts.
-
Ed Leighton
Chanonry Point lighthouse on the Black Isle. Ed Leighton, from Livingston, took the photo from Fort George.
-
Tracey Cooper
Pyper, the West Highland terrier, made the most of a visit to Findhorn Bay with Tracey Cooper.
-
lain Galbraith
lain Galbraith watched the steam train pass through Boat of Garten on Sunday.
-
Caitlin Smellie
Lambing time in Kailzie near Peebles. Photo by Caitlin Smellie.
-
Chris Burt
Daffodils in the grounds of Inveraray Castle. Chris Burt and his wife were there at the weekend.
-
Sandy Forbat Monkman
Sandy Forbat Monkman was in Lairg, Sutherland..
-
Mandy Rimmer
An oystercatcher and duck appeared to play hide-and-seek in Braco. Photo by Mandy Rimmer from Perth.
-
Tom Hilder
Tom Hilder and his dad kayaked along Loch Shiel.
-
Neil Hebden
The Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye. Neil Hebden, from Newtonhill in Aberdeenshire, was there at the end of March.
-
Alex McSorley
A battle-scarred seal in Eyemouth harbour on Saturday. Photo by Alex McSorley from St Boswells.
-
Michael Gill
The view from Kilchoan ferry terminal. Michael Gill was there on Tuesday.
-
Joe Mulgrew
Joe Mulgrew says it is worth the effort to see the Devil's Pulpit in Finnich Glen near Balloch.
-
Sven Leman
Sunset over the Sound of Arisaig with Eigg and Rum in the background. Sven Leman, from Edinburgh, was in Eilean Shona after a day's canoeing on the River Shiel.
-
Fiona McGowan
Fiona McGowan had just left Barra airport on her flight to Glasgow to Monday.
-
George Prentice
George Prentice went on a walk through woods in Hawick.
-
Liz Mackay
Fairground horses in Dingwall brightened Liz Mackay's day.
-
Kate Jones
Kate Jones, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, shared her favourite view of Rough Island from Mote of Mark, near Rockcliffe, Dumfries and Galloway.
-
Jasper Baaijens
Eilean Donan Castle. Photo by Jasper Baaijens from the Netherlands.
-
Arthur Ferguson
Arthur Ferguson, from Penicuik, was in Eyemouth.