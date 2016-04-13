Your pictures of Scotland: 1-8 April

  • 13 April 2016

A selection of your photos of Scotland sent in between 1 and 8 April.

  • Deer Robert Dalziel

    An alternative to a lawn mower. Robert Dalziel noticed these deer, on the Isle of Arran, on Sunday.

  • Sunrise Scott Blaikie

    Early Friday morning in Scott Blaikie's garden, in Draffan, near Lesmahagow.

  • Kittiwakes Eric Niven

    Kittiwakes on the Isle of May. Eric Niven, from Dundee, hopes they manage to rear chicks this year.

  • Commando Memorial Daniel Spino

    Daniel Spino, from Lancashire, stopped at the Commando Memorial near Spean Bridge while on holiday in the Highlands.

  • Queensferry Crossing Derek O'Connor

    The Queensferry Crossing is "almost there", said Derek O'Connor from Shotts.

  • Chanonry Point lighthouse Ed Leighton

    Chanonry Point lighthouse on the Black Isle. Ed Leighton, from Livingston, took the photo from Fort George.

  • Pyper Tracey Cooper

    Pyper, the West Highland terrier, made the most of a visit to Findhorn Bay with Tracey Cooper.

  • Steam train lain Galbraith

    lain Galbraith watched the steam train pass through Boat of Garten on Sunday.

  • Sheep Caitlin Smellie

    Lambing time in Kailzie near Peebles. Photo by Caitlin Smellie.

  • Daffodils Chris Burt

    Daffodils in the grounds of Inveraray Castle. Chris Burt and his wife were there at the weekend.

  • Lairg Sandy Forbat Monkman

    Sandy Forbat Monkman was in Lairg, Sutherland..

  • Oystercatcher and duck Mandy Rimmer

    An oystercatcher and duck appeared to play hide-and-seek in Braco. Photo by Mandy Rimmer from Perth.

  • Loch Shiel Tom Hilder

    Tom Hilder and his dad kayaked along Loch Shiel.

  • Old Man of Storr, Isle of Skye Neil Hebden

    The Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye. Neil Hebden, from Newtonhill in Aberdeenshire, was there at the end of March.

  • Seal Alex McSorley

    A battle-scarred seal in Eyemouth harbour on Saturday. Photo by Alex McSorley from St Boswells.

  • Kilchoan ferry terminal Michael Gill

    The view from Kilchoan ferry terminal. Michael Gill was there on Tuesday.

  • Devil's Pulpit Joe Mulgrew

    Joe Mulgrew says it is worth the effort to see the Devil's Pulpit in Finnich Glen near Balloch.

  • Sound of Arisaig Sven Leman

    Sunset over the Sound of Arisaig with Eigg and Rum in the background. Sven Leman, from Edinburgh, was in Eilean Shona after a day's canoeing on the River Shiel.

  • Barra Fiona McGowan

    Fiona McGowan had just left Barra airport on her flight to Glasgow to Monday.

  • Steps George Prentice

    George Prentice went on a walk through woods in Hawick.

  • Fairground horses Liz Mackay

    Fairground horses in Dingwall brightened Liz Mackay's day.

  • Rough Island Kate Jones

    Kate Jones, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, shared her favourite view of Rough Island from Mote of Mark, near Rockcliffe, Dumfries and Galloway.

  • Eilean Donan Castle Jasper Baaijens

    Eilean Donan Castle. Photo by Jasper Baaijens from the Netherlands.

  • Eyemouth Arthur Ferguson

    Arthur Ferguson, from Penicuik, was in Eyemouth.

