Remembrance Sunday: What's different about the Scottish poppy? By Claire Diamond

Traditional remembrance events at local war memorials across Scotland have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Instead of attending the services and parades, people are asked to observe a two-minute silence on their doorstep.

But those who want to have still been wearing poppies - 99 years after the tradition started.

They're not all the same, though - so what's different about the Scottish poppy?

What marks the Scottish poppy out, and why?

image caption Scottish poppies, left, are different to the poppies sold in the rest of the UK, on the right

It has the same recognisable blood red colour, but it has four-lobed petals and no leaf, in contrast to the poppy used in the rest of the UK which has two and sometimes sports a green leaf.

Why is it different?

Poppies sold in Scotland are made at Lady Haig's poppy factory in Edinburgh by 35 veterans - the majority with disabilities - who have served everywhere from Korea to the first Gulf War.

When it was founded back in 1926, it introduced a different style of poppy and has stuck to it ever since.

Poppyscotland, which raises money to support armed forces north of the border, also said it would be "botanically incorrect" to add a leaf.

When did the Scottish poppy come into being?

The poppy as a symbol of remembrance was started by the American humanitarian Moina Michael, who was inspired by Lt Colonel John McCrae's poem In Flanders Fields describing small red plants growing on the graves of soldiers buried in northern France and Belgium during World War One.

She began the poppy wearing and others soon followed.

However, after the first Poppy Appeal in 1921, demand for the simple symbol could not be fulfilled north of the border.

So, in 1926, Lady Haig - wife of Field Marshal Earl Haig - decided to open a poppy-making factory in Edinburgh which would be staffed by a team of disabled war veterans.

How many Scottish poppies are made each year?

It's all-year round work for Poppyscotland, the result being:

five million poppies

15,000 wreaths

As for the rest of the UK, the Royal British Legion produces:

35 million poppies annually

9.5 million are assembled by home workers

and 500,000 are assembled at the Legion's poppy factory in Richmond.

Is the Poppy Appeal just about poppies?

No, fundraisers produce all kinds of poppy-related merchandise, from wreaths, brooches, umbrellas, diaries and T-shirts.

The idea to branch out came in the very early days. In 1928 Lady Haig decided the Edinburgh factory should expand into hand-crafted goods, including stuffed toys and jigsaw puzzles.

Today, fundraisers raise money in similar ways to other charities - everything from bake sales to bungee jumps are undertaken.

Does the Scottish poppy appeal have anything to do with the UK fundraising effort?

Poppyscotland is part of the Royal British Legion group of charities. The British Legion operates across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Poppyscotland operates as a distinct charity north of the border - and all money raised in Scotland is spent here.

