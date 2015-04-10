Your pictures of Scotland: 3 - 10 April

  • 10 April 2015

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 April.

  • Snowboarder

    Samantha Kirkpatrick, from Glasgow, went snowboarding in the Cairngorms.

  • Ploughing

    Ploughing in Aberdeenshire. Paul Cameron called it "working the land".

  • Stirling Castle

    John Eggo thinks Stirling Castle looks its best at night now that the lighting has been restored.

  • Scott's View

    Scott's View on Easter Sunday. Photo by Chris Hawkes from Newstead, Melrose.

  • Climbers

    David Shortt and Katie scaled the Inaccessible Pinnacle on the Isle of Skye.

  • Terrier

    Yvonne Cairns, from Falkirk, said she had one tired terrier after a family trip to Yellowcraig beach.

  • Canal

    T Jack, from Edinburgh, walked along the Union Canal setting off from Ratho.

  • Dunskey Castle

    Dunskey Castle, near Portpatrick, at sunset. Eoghan Smith was visiting family in Stranraer.

  • Iona

    Iona and dad Scott Morrison, from Glasgow, visited the Isle of Iona for the first time.

  • Houses

    A hostel on the Isle of Berneray. Jennifer Davenport, from Glasgow, was cycling from Stornoway to Vatersay.

  • Boathouses

    Boathouses reflected on Loch Ard. Photo by Lesley Christie from Carluke.

  • Daffodils

    Daffodils in Edinburgh's Pilrig Park. Mandy Nioi took the photo.

  • Razorbills

    John Orr, from Kirriemuir, saw this pair of razorbills at the Fowlsheugh RSPB reserve on Wednesday.

  • Boy walking down stairs

    Finn and dad Phil Thompson visited the observation tower at Flanders Moss nature reserve, near Stirling.

  • Coldingham Sands

    Coldingham Sands on Saturday. Brian Corr, from Edinburgh, was on the coastal path between St Abbs and Eyemouth.

  • A petanque player

    A petanque player focuses on his game in Perth on Sunday. Photo by Iain Mackinnon from Bridge of Earn.

  • Hors erider

    Sarah Wood, from Errol, visited Lunan Bay on Sunday.

  • Girl at fairy house

    Cherry discovers a fairy house while on an Easter Sunday walk at Aberfoyle Doon Hill Fairy Knowl. Taken by her father Graham Parkin from Cumbernauld.

  • Banff

    Lindsay Ironside, from Larbert, sent in this photo of Banff.

  • Construction work on the Forth Crossing

    Grahame Sutherland took this photo of construction work on the Forth Crossing.

  • Stonehaven harbour

    Michael Diamond, from Aberdeen, sent in this photo of Stonehaven harbour.

  • Ponies and jackdaws in a field

    Ponies and jackdaws enjoyed the sunshine. Photo by James Boardman from Largoward, Fife.

  • dog at sunset

    Rudi the labrador on Belhaven beach, Dunbar. Photo by Roy Purves from Edinburgh.

  • ramblers looking into hole

    This disused copper mine in the Ochil Hills was visited by Stirling Rambling Club. Photo by Denis Taylor.

  • Cruise ship

    Mist surrounded a cruise ship in Ullapool on Easter Sunday. Photo by Helen Oliver.

  • Rabbits

    Giant rabbits Cookie and Coconut were photographed by Jenn Hyslop from North Ayrshire.

  • Loch Goil

    Loch Goil on Monday. David Evans, from Paisley, also visited Carrick Castle.

  • Father and son bring in firewood

    Coinneach helping his father bring in firewood. Photo by mum Bekah Mackenzie.

  • The Braan over Dunkeld from Dunkeld and Birnam Golf Club.

  • Dogs sniff boxes of fish

    Were these dogs after a fish supper in St Abbs harbour? Carol Payne, from Kelso, thought so.

