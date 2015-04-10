Your pictures of Scotland: 3 - 10 April
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 April.
-
Samantha Kirkpatrick, from Glasgow, went snowboarding in the Cairngorms. Send us your pictures to newsonlinescotland@bbc.co.uk
-
Ploughing in Aberdeenshire. Paul Cameron called it "working the land".
-
John Eggo thinks Stirling Castle looks its best at night now that the lighting has been restored.
-
Scott's View on Easter Sunday. Photo by Chris Hawkes from Newstead, Melrose.
-
David Shortt and Katie scaled the Inaccessible Pinnacle on the Isle of Skye.
-
Yvonne Cairns, from Falkirk, said she had one tired terrier after a family trip to Yellowcraig beach.
-
T Jack, from Edinburgh, walked along the Union Canal setting off from Ratho.
-
Dunskey Castle, near Portpatrick, at sunset. Eoghan Smith was visiting family in Stranraer.
-
Iona and dad Scott Morrison, from Glasgow, visited the Isle of Iona for the first time.
-
A hostel on the Isle of Berneray. Jennifer Davenport, from Glasgow, was cycling from Stornoway to Vatersay.
-
Boathouses reflected on Loch Ard. Photo by Lesley Christie from Carluke.
-
Daffodils in Edinburgh's Pilrig Park. Mandy Nioi took the photo.
-
John Orr, from Kirriemuir, saw this pair of razorbills at the Fowlsheugh RSPB reserve on Wednesday.
-
Finn and dad Phil Thompson visited the observation tower at Flanders Moss nature reserve, near Stirling.
-
Coldingham Sands on Saturday. Brian Corr, from Edinburgh, was on the coastal path between St Abbs and Eyemouth.
-
A petanque player focuses on his game in Perth on Sunday. Photo by Iain Mackinnon from Bridge of Earn.
-
Sarah Wood, from Errol, visited Lunan Bay on Sunday.
-
Cherry discovers a fairy house while on an Easter Sunday walk at Aberfoyle Doon Hill Fairy Knowl. Taken by her father Graham Parkin from Cumbernauld.
-
Lindsay Ironside, from Larbert, sent in this photo of Banff.
-
Grahame Sutherland took this photo of construction work on the Forth Crossing.
-
Michael Diamond, from Aberdeen, sent in this photo of Stonehaven harbour.
-
Ponies and jackdaws enjoyed the sunshine. Photo by James Boardman from Largoward, Fife.
-
Rudi the labrador on Belhaven beach, Dunbar. Photo by Roy Purves from Edinburgh.
-
This disused copper mine in the Ochil Hills was visited by Stirling Rambling Club. Photo by Denis Taylor.
-
Mist surrounded a cruise ship in Ullapool on Easter Sunday. Photo by Helen Oliver.
-
Giant rabbits Cookie and Coconut were photographed by Jenn Hyslop from North Ayrshire.
-
Loch Goil on Monday. David Evans, from Paisley, also visited Carrick Castle.
-
Coinneach helping his father bring in firewood. Photo by mum Bekah Mackenzie.
-
The Braan over Dunkeld from Dunkeld and Birnam Golf Club.
-
Were these dogs after a fish supper in St Abbs harbour? Carol Payne, from Kelso, thought so.