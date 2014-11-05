Stars attend funeral of Jack Bruce

Image caption Jack Bruce was said to be one of the best bass guitarists in rock history

Guests including Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker have paid a farewell in song to their former Cream bandmate Jack Bruce at his funeral.

The Scottish-born bass player and singer died last month as a result of liver disease.

Clapton and Baker were among a number of musicians who joined Bruce's family at Golders Green Crematorium in north London.

They sang songs including Morning Has Broken and Strawberry Fields Forever.

The order of service described Bruce, who was 71 when he died, as a "beloved husband, father, granddad and all round legend".

His friend and Cream lyricist Pete Brown shared reminiscences with guests, which also included contributions from Bruce's son Malcolm, daughters Natasha and Kyla, a poem written by another son Corin and a tribute from his wife Margrit.

Image caption Jack Bruce (left) with Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton in Cream in the mid-1960s

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Clapton (left) and Baker were among the mourners at the funeral of their former bass guitar player

Image copyright PA Image caption The order of service described Bruce as a "beloved husband, father, granddad and all round legend".

Bruce, who was originally from Bishopbriggs near Glasgow, was said to have been one of the best bass players in the history of rock music.

He was most famous for his role alongside Baker and Clapton in Cream. The 1960s supergroup created enduring tracks such as White Room, Sunshine Of Your Love, I Feel Free and Badge.

The trio reformed for a series of shows in 2005, which included dates at the Royal Albert Hall.

Also attending the service were the Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera, Procol Harum star Gary Brooker, US guitarist Vernon Reid and the musician and composer Nitin Sawhney