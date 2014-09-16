Image caption A convoy of police motorbikes, cars and vans have previously brought the accused to court

Four men have appeared at the High Court in Glasgow charged with attempting to murder two former leaders of the Ulster Defence Association.

Anton Duffy, Martin Hughes, Paul Sands and John Gorman are alleged to have planned to kill Johnny "Mad Dog" Adair and Sam McCrory.

Mr Duffy and Mr Gorman are also accused of planning the murder of former Barlinnie Prison governor Derek McGill with a car bomb.

The four men deny all the charges.

They also deny a charge of joining others with the "intention of committing acts of terrorism".

Alleged conspiracies

In a seven-page indictment, prosecutors say Mr Duffy, 38, Mr Hughes, 35, Mr Sands, 31, and Mr Gorman, 57, along with unnamed individuals, plotted to kill Mr Adair and Mr McCrory - both senior figures in the paramilitary UDA in the 1990s - between August 2010 and October last year.

Locations where the plans were allegedly discussed included high-security HMP Shotts and a flat in Old Castle Road in Glasgow's Shawlands.

It is claimed "surveillance and reconnaissance" was carried out on Mr Adair and Mr McCrory.

The charge includes accusations there were plans "of where and by what means" each man "was to be murdered".

Three other men, Craig Convery, Gary Convery and Gordon Brown face charges concerned with the alleged conspiracies. They have also pleaded not guilty.

A further preliminary hearing will take place on 3 November.