Your pictures of Scotland: 11 - 18 July
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 11 and 18 July.
Jackie Mitchell's six-month-old cockapoo puppy Jenson became the third Kelpie during a visit to Falkirk. If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnews
A view of one of the Three Kings at Cullen in Moray by David Walker of Premnay, Aberdeenshire
Audrey Hogg took this photo while returning from a stay in Cromarty with her husband, Alan. The dolphins seemed happy to pose for her cameras
Caroline Stewart's husband Alan enjoying the sunset over the Moray Firth after a run on the bike
When terns attack... this bird got upset when Iain Forrest walked through its nesting area on the Isle of May.
Noctilucent clouds over Dundee taken with a telephoto lens by Edward Ross from Newburgh.
Ian Sutherland took this photo while mountain biking at Whitelee Wind Farm to the south of Glasgow.
Tay Rail Bridge with Dundee Law rising behind. Taken from Wormit Bay by James Green.
John Weir came across these sheep while walking his dogs along the coastal path on a holiday at Tarskavaig on Skye.
A photo of Kinlochleven and then Ben Nevis from the summit of Sgurr Eilde Mor taken by John Patchett from Kingussie.
Louise Oliver from Fort William caught the culprit who has been stealing her strawberries.
Huge numbers of blue ringed moon and stinging lion’s mane jellyfish have been shoaling at Ullapool Harbour. Photo by Noel Hawkins.
Neil MacNeill from Edinburgh met the herd of ponies that live around North Berwick Law. They seemed a bit annoyed that he had found them.
Draken Harald Harfagre made its way through the Caledonian Canal after losing its mast on the voyage across the North Sea earlier this month. Photo by Martin Briscoe.
Norman Williamson says the Arctic Monkeys were on fire as they became the last-ever act to perform on the T in the Park stage at Balado.
This moody shot was taken by Shona Renicks on the journey home through Glencoe after a few days visit to Strontian.
Sylvia Beaumont snapped this smiling Exmoor pony near North Berwick Law