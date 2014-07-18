Your pictures of Scotland: 11 - 18 July

  • 18 July 2014

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 11 and 18 July.

  • kelpies

    Jackie Mitchell's six-month-old cockapoo puppy Jenson became the third Kelpie during a visit to Falkirk. If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnews

  • rock

    A view of one of the Three Kings at Cullen in Moray by David Walker of Premnay, Aberdeenshire

  • dolphin

    Audrey Hogg took this photo while returning from a stay in Cromarty with her husband, Alan. The dolphins seemed happy to pose for her cameras

  • motorbike

    Caroline Stewart's husband Alan enjoying the sunset over the Moray Firth after a run on the bike

  • tern

    When terns attack... this bird got upset when Iain Forrest walked through its nesting area on the Isle of May.

  • clouds

    Noctilucent clouds over Dundee taken with a telephoto lens by Edward Ross from Newburgh.

  • wind farm

    Ian Sutherland took this photo while mountain biking at Whitelee Wind Farm to the south of Glasgow.

  • bridge

    Tay Rail Bridge with Dundee Law rising behind. Taken from Wormit Bay by James Green.

  • sheep

    John Weir came across these sheep while walking his dogs along the coastal path on a holiday at Tarskavaig on Skye.

  • hill

    A photo of Kinlochleven and then Ben Nevis from the summit of Sgurr Eilde Mor taken by John Patchett from Kingussie.

  • stag

    Louise Oliver from Fort William caught the culprit who has been stealing her strawberries.

  • jellyfish

    Huge numbers of blue ringed moon and stinging lion’s mane jellyfish have been shoaling at Ullapool Harbour. Photo by Noel Hawkins.

  • horse

    Neil MacNeill from Edinburgh met the herd of ponies that live around North Berwick Law. They seemed a bit annoyed that he had found them.

  • boat

    Draken Harald Harfagre made its way through the Caledonian Canal after losing its mast on the voyage across the North Sea earlier this month. Photo by Martin Briscoe.

  • monkeys

    Norman Williamson says the Arctic Monkeys were on fire as they became the last-ever act to perform on the T in the Park stage at Balado.

  • another hill

    This moody shot was taken by Shona Renicks on the journey home through Glencoe after a few days visit to Strontian.

  • another horse

    Sylvia Beaumont snapped this smiling Exmoor pony near North Berwick Law

