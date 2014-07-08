Image copyright Not specified Image caption Craig Grant died after an incident in Aberdeen last August

Three men have appeared in court to deny murdering a 26-year-old father in Aberdeen city centre.

Kiel Hauley, 33, Jonas Marcius, 22, and Adrian Morley, 33, are charged with killing oil worker Craig Grant outside the Galleria shopping centre last August.

Prosecutors allege they struck Mr Grant, of Inverurie, on the head and body and compressed his neck.

Judge Lord Boyd continued the case until December.