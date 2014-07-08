Craig Grant death in Aberdeen: Three men deny murder charge
- 8 July 2014
Three men have appeared in court to deny murdering a 26-year-old father in Aberdeen city centre.
Kiel Hauley, 33, Jonas Marcius, 22, and Adrian Morley, 33, are charged with killing oil worker Craig Grant outside the Galleria shopping centre last August.
Prosecutors allege they struck Mr Grant, of Inverurie, on the head and body and compressed his neck.
Judge Lord Boyd continued the case until December.