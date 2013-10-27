Image caption The dead man was found at Parkend Gardens in Saltcoats

Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man in North Ayrshire.

Samual Johnston was found dead in a house in Parkend Gardens in Saltcoats in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said two 17-year-olds and a 21-year-old man were being held in police custody over the death of Mr Johnston, who was from Ardrossan.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the men are expected to appear in court on Monday.