Saltcoats death: Three men arrested
- 27 October 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man in North Ayrshire.
Samual Johnston was found dead in a house in Parkend Gardens in Saltcoats in the early hours of Saturday.
Police said two 17-year-olds and a 21-year-old man were being held in police custody over the death of Mr Johnston, who was from Ardrossan.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the men are expected to appear in court on Monday.