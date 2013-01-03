Your pictures of Scotland: 21 - 28 December
A selection of your pictures of Scotland between 21 and 28 December.
-
"A lovely shot of our llama, Atticus, in Christmas mode in Glenshee," said Simon, who sent in this picture. If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures, go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnews
-
The Falkirk Wheel captured by Donald Munro from Edinburgh. He said: "We arrived at just the perfect time...10 minutes later and all colour had gone from the sky."
-
Neil Hebden took this photograph during the recent stormy weather in Stonehaven. He said:"If you look into the top of the wave you can clearly see an angry face. Is it the angry face of nature?"
-
"More like a summer's day than late December!" The Isle of Lewis on Boxing Day, taken by Donald Mackinnon from North Tolsta.
-
Dave Conacher from Ceres, Fife, took this picture of his son, Daniel, six, after a visit to Santa at the Scottish deer centre. He said: "He didn't want to get his jeans wet even though he has wellies on!"
-
Jozsef Balogh, a Hungarian citizen who has lived in Aberfeldy for four years, took this picture of the town's golf course on Christmas Day. He called it "After the rain".
-
Raymond Watson from Kilmarnock took this photograph at the Prestwick Boxing Day Dip when hundreds of people braved the cold water for a local charity.
-
This snowman was spotted by Surendra Laxman at the Edinburgh Christmas Festival.
-
Colin Scott from Glasgow took this picture of his dog Barney on Boxing Day on top of Sgiath Chuil. He said: "Low cloud descended shortly after reaching the summit but we had fantastic weather on the climb up."
-
"Fire in the sky". Taken by Gordon Goldie from Renfrew just before sunset whilst fishing at Arbroath harbour breakwater.
-
Old harbour wall ruins near Kirkcaldy, Fife. Taken by Bethany Hidson from Aberdeenshire.
-
Father and son, Innes and Inver Petrie, kayaking in a flooded Haugh Park in Cupar, Fife.
-
"While out for a run with my brother Ross, he decided to make foam angels in good Christmas spirit at Portmahomack lighthouse", said Katrine Black.
-
"Taken on Christmas Day at Linlithgow, in case you hadn't guessed," said Aileen Wallace from Falkirk.
-
Martin Raymond from Milnathort captured "the complete tranquillity" at Loch Leven. He said: "Only the rather boisterous geese overhead broke the silence."
-
This was taken at John O' Groats. "It was a cold, windy day and the waves were crashing off the pier," said Alan MacDonald from Caithness.
-
Sylvia Beaumont from North Berwick took this picture of her basset hounds, Lucie and Lottie, getting into the festive spirit by wearing their antlers.