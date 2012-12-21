Your pictures of Scotland: 14 - 21 December

  • 21 December 2012

A selection of your pictures of Scotland between 14 and 21 December.

  • Loch Carron

    Loch Carron, the loch, was photographed by Ingrid Deschryver from Lochcarron, the village. If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures, go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnews

  • RNLI boat in the Firth of Forth

    South Queensferry RNLI lifeboat was called to Cramond Island in the Firth of Forth on Sunday when people became stranded because of the incoming tide. Robert Davidson, from Coatbridge, said all were recovered safely.

  • Fire lit in a bothy

    Mince pies and a dram were the order of the day for Ken Ross, from Inverness, and Moray mountaineering club when they stopped off at Loch a' Bhraoin bothy.

  • Paraglider's view of Tarland

    Paragliding above Pressendye, Tarland, gave Duncan Booth this view of Aberdeenshire.

  • Sunrise through a frosty windscreen

    Sunrise through a frosty windscreen by Iain Rooney from Cellardyke.

  • Falkirk Wheel covered in lights at dusk

    Kathleen Waterhouse saw the Falkirk Wheel covered in lights at dusk.

  • Struan

    Mid-December and Struan prepared to serve ice cream at an activity park in Deeside. Dad David Fraser said he later went on a Santa sleigh ride.

  • Dried fruit decoration

    Gillian visited the festive fair in Edinburgh. Dad Tony Kingsley said: "I think they are quite good, but then I am biased."

  • Waves breaking on Stonehaven shore

    Waves breaking on the harbour wall during the "perfect storm" of 15 December. Photo by Amanda Cumming from Stonehaven.

  • Sea-damaged harbour wall

    The harbour at Portmahomack on 15 December. Duncan Black, from Portmahomack, said the wall is 200 years old.

  • Sunset over Hopeman beach

    Calm as the sun set on 16 December. Rob MacKay, from Hopeman in Morayshire, said all was peaceful the day after the "massive tide and swell".

  • Snowman covered in festive lights

    A snowman in Fountain Park caught the eye of Ashutosh Chandra from Edinburgh.

  • Pitlessie

    Ann Pettigrew's view of Pitlessie from the Balcony Road in Fife.

  • Ice forming on a river

    Ice formed on a burn in Rannoch Moor. Photo by Gordon Gauld from Glenrothes.

  • Chandelier

    Michael, wife Caroline and baby Travis, from Edinburgh, visited The Dome for the inaugural visit of a new Stevenson family Christmas tradition.

