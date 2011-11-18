Your pictures of Scotland: 11 - 18 November
A selection of your pictures of Scotland between 11 and 18 November 2011.
-
The ruins of Roslin Glen Gunpowder Mills with the old water mill in the background and the disused lade on the right. Vic Sharp, from Roslin, said the area is now a country park maintained by Midlothian Council. If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures, go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnews
-
The sight, or was it the smell, of heather burning in Glen Einich, Rothiemurcus, caused Paul Lees, from Glasgow, to stop and take in the scene.
-
The Glasgow Arc was what Jim Barclay, from Renfrewshire, meant to photograph. But the BBC Scotland building by the River Clyde caught his eye first.
-
The view from Blackford Hill, Edinburgh, was photographed by Clive Albert who liked the hues and colours of the trees in the fading light.
-
Centenary Park, Airdrie, was lit up with poppies to mark Remembrance Sunday. Jim Cassidy sent in the photo of his town.
-
Trevor Mose prepared to take a dip in Loch Venachar. Bethan Clemence, from Hertford, took the snap with Ben Venue in the background.
-
A wooden mushroom near the forest track in Ben Venue was snapped by Scott Blair from Belshill.
-
Sunset over North Tolsta on the Isle of Lewis was a sight to behold for Donald Mackinnon and this chattering of starlings.
-
Katrina Spoors paused during her early morning walk to Calderglen Country Park, East Kilbride, to take this photo.
-
Richard Wood was up early in Roag to see dawn break over the Cuillin Mountains on the Isle of Skye.
-
At first glance this is a tree. Look more closely, as Rhys Pendred did when he saw it near the Grange cricket ground in Edinburgh, and all is not as it seems. It is actually a mast.
-
A row of trees in Hill of Tarvit, Fife, was photographed by Ann Pettigrew from Stirling.
-
Stuart took to the water at Grey Dogs tidal overfalls, or Little Corrievreckan, between the islands of Scarba and Lunga. His wife Cathy Wagstaff said they didn't have far to travel from their home in Easdale.
-
This group looked pleased with themselves after completing the Fisherfield Six. Helen Cassidy said it took one day and they spent two "cosy nights" in Shenavall Bothy. Beinn Dearg Mor is in the background.