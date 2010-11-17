The Scottish government has announced its final draft budget before next May's election, which includes cuts of about £1bn.

Here is a look at the detailed budget plans.

JUSTICE

2011-12 draft budget - £1.267bn

2010-11 budget - £1.435bn

Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill oversees a wide-ranging department which takes in responsibility for the civil and criminal justice systems, prisons and police.

The office also has responsibility for fire services, as well as legal aid and criminal justice social work services.

And the overall budget also takes accounts of police and fire pensions - which are on the rise.

Funding cuts will see some justice projects delayed or scrapped, with ministers focussing on maintaining police numbers, fire services and keeping up the commitment to non-custodial sentences and drug treatment.

Spending on the prison service is to fall by 22%, while court services will see a 14.5% fall.

The government puts this partly down to efficiency savings, including a more streamlined court system.

But maintenance of prison and court buildings will be cut to "minimum sustainable levels", while planned future redevelopment of criminal court buildings will be scrapped.

Other headlines for the Justice Department include;