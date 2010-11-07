Scotland

Jobs boost for 300 rural projects in Scotland

  • 7 November 2010
generic mountain biker
Image caption A woodland mountain biking area in Grantown-on-Spey was among 300 projects to benefit

Grants worth £35.7m have been awarded to rural projects in Scotland, creating or safeguarding 900 jobs.

The cash was awarded in the latest round of the Scottish government's Rural Priorities scheme.

A ski complex in Newmilns, Ayrshire, and a woodland mountain biking area in Grantown-on-Spey are among 300 projects to benefit.

Since the scheme's launch in 2008, some 4,850 rural projects have received a total of about £378m.

Other enterprises to receive funding included a young farmer's cattle business in Gartocharn, West Dunbartonshire, and a micro-brewery in Cromarty.

The Scottish government said the latest round would safeguard 400 jobs and create 500 new jobs across rural Scotland.

Rural Secretary Richard Lochhead said: "The creation of a further 500 new jobs across the country gives a much-needed boost to local rural communities. This is essential in times of economic uncertainty, when financial challenges become increasingly difficult."

Rural Priorities is a funding mechanism under the Scotland Rural Development Programme, which is designed to develop rural Scotland from 2007 to 2013.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites