MPs to vote for new select committee chairs

MPs will decide on the new heads of 15 select committees later as they vote for their preferred candidates.

A wide range of roles are up for grabs, with briefs ranging from transport to international trade.

The chairs of 13 committees, including education and home affairs, have already been named as the candidates for chairman ran uncontested.

MPs will vote between 10:00 GMT and 16:00, and the result will be announced in the Commons some time after that.

There is a select committee for each governmental department, along with a few additional groups.

They are made up of 11 or more members who carry out inquiries and create reports into a range of subjects.

They are seen as one of the most effective ways of holding ministers and civil servants to account.

Wednesday's elections do not include the intelligence and security committee (ISC) - the head of which is chosen through a separate process, with nominations provided by the prime minister after consultation with the leader of the opposition.

The long-awaited Russia report - into allegations of espionage, subversion and interference in UK democracy - will not be published until a new ISC is established. The timing of the committee's reconstitution is also in the gift of the PM.

Fair representation

Chairs of the committees are elected by MPs at the start of each Parliament.

Parties agree on the allocation of committees between them to make sure the chairs are a fair representation of the make-up of Parliament.

As Boris Johnson and his Conservatives won in December with an 80-strong majority, Tory MPs will chair 17 of them.

Labour will head up nine, while the SNP will lead on two.

Two of Theresa May's former ministers - Jeremy Hunt and Karen Bradley - are running to be committee chairs

The biggest competition is for chair of the defence committee, with five Tory candidates vying for the top job - Tobias Ellwood, Adam Holloway, Robert Courts, James Gray and Sir Bernard Jenkin.

Another Conservative committee position being hotly contested is foreign affairs, with incumbent Tom Tugendhat being challenged by both Crispin Blunt and Bob Seely.

The big Labour contest is for chair of the pensions committee, being fought between Debbie Abrahams, Chris Bryant, Karen Buck and Stephen Timms.

Ex-government ministers are also trying to find a new home in Parliament, with former Health and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt running for chair of the health select committee, and former Northern Ireland minister Karen Bradley vying for the procedure committee.