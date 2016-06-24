Image caption In Stroud 55% of people voted to remain

The EU Referendum vote has been split in Gloucestershire.

Voters in Cheltenham, the Cotswolds and Stroud elected to remain, while those in the Forest of Dean, Gloucester and Tewkesbury backed the Leave vote.

In Cheltenham 37,081 (56%), the Cotswolds 28,015 (51%) and Stroud 40,446 (55%) voted to remain. Turnout was 76%, 80% and 80% respectively.

In the Forest of Dean 30,251 (59%), Gloucester 37,776 (58%) and Tewkesbury 28,568 (53%) voted to leave.

Turnout was 77%, 72% and 79% respectively.

Gloucester's Conservative MP, Richard Graham, who had backed the Remain campaign tweeted: "Sterling at its lowest since 1985 and shock waves will hit markets soon.

"Government has huge task ahead."

Tewkesbury's Conservative MP, Laurence Robertson, who backed the Leave campaign, said he was "very pleased with the outcome" and "these are exciting times for our country".

In a statement he said he understood why the Prime Minister David Cameron has announced his resignation: "He has campaigned passionately, and very strongly, in favour of our staying in the EU, and I can see that it would therefore have been very difficult for him to then negotiate our exit from the EU."

Stroud's Conservative MP Neil Carmichael joined tributes to the Prime Minister tweeting that he has "shown great dignity and decency".

Cotswold Conservative MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown thanked David Cameron for his premiership. He told BBC Radio Gloucestershire that he accepted David Cameron's decision.

Business leaders have reacted quickly to the news.

Phil Smith, managing director of Business West, said: "Many South West firms export to the EU, are part of pan European supply chains, rely on skilled European labour or depend on foreign investment due to the UK's position in the single market.

"These firms need clarity as quickly as possible about the UK's future trading relationship with Europe.

"Without clarity there is a danger that investments will be put on hold, plans for new plant, new jobs and new expansion will be frozen."