Voters across north-east England have given the thumbs down to European Union membership.

With all results now declared, people in 11 areas voted to leave.

Newcastle was the only one supporting Remain, and that was by the narrow margin of 1%.

Sunderland, Gateshead, Darlington, Durham, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton, Redcar and Cleveland, North Tyneside and South Tyneside, and Northumberland voted leave.

In most cases it was by a large margin.

Following the early Sunderland result, the value of the pound sterling dropped by about 3% on the markets.

UKIP and Leave Sunderland organiser, Richard Elvin, put the result down to voters responding to Remain "scaremongering" over the future of the Nissan plant.

Both areas are traditionally Labour, and shadow home secretary Andy Burnham told local supporters who had voted to leave that "we hear you".

He said: "We understand what you are saying. This referendum can't mark the end of the process."

UKIP leader Nigel Farage tweeted: "So happy with the results in North East England."

As the extent of the Leave vote emerged across the region, former business secretary and Remain campaigner Sir Vince Cable, said: "I think people in the highly-deprived areas of the North East are expressing their frustration in this way."

Bridget Philipson, the Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, described the result as "disappointing".

She said: "It is a reflection on the fact that people in the North East feel that time and time again we're left behind.

"When it comes to jobs and investment, support from this government is found to be lacking."

Richard Moss, Political Editor, BBC Look North

The Leave campaign expected to do well, but has done better than it might have thought, with so far only Newcastle voting to remain.

It is also performing particularly strongly on Teesside, with in Hartlepool seven out of 10 people voting for Brexit.

Labour is saying austerity is to blame, but Vote Leave says people didn't buy the scaremongering stories about job losses.