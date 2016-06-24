People in many parts of the South West of England have voted to leave the European Union.

Voters in East Devon, Mid Devon, North Devon, Plymouth, Teignbridge, Torbay, Torridge and West Devon voted to leave.

Exeter, South Hams and The Isles of Scilly have voted to remain.

In The Isles of Scilly, 803 people voted to remain, winning 56% of the vote, while 621 voted to leave, in the first count declared in the South West.

It was the smallest council area taking part in the count, and the turnout was 79%.

In Exeter, 55% voted to remain, by 35,270 votes to 28,533, and the turnout was 74%.

In Torbay people voted to leave by 47,889 votes to 27,935, and the turnout was 74%.

Cornwall voted 140,540 for Remain and 182,665 for Leave.

See all local results here

Follow the latest news on the BBC's live EU referendum page