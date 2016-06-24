Image caption People gathered at the count in Bristol to hear the vote result

The EU Referendum vote has been split in Bristol, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset.

Voters in Bristol elected to remain, while those in South Gloucestershire and North Somerset backed the Leave vote.

The Bristol vote saw 141,027 (62%) people vote to remain. Turnout was 73%.

In South Gloucestershire 83,405 (53%) and in North Somerset 64,976 (52%) voted to leave. Turnout was 76% and 77% respectively.

Conservative MP for North Somerset, Liam Fox, said the UK had made a "courageous" vote to change the "course of our history".

"It's going to be some time before we leave. We want to leave on good terms - it's in our mutual interest to do that," he said.

The mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees, who supported the Remain campaign, tweeted he was "proud" the city had voted to stay in the EU. He added that the decision to leave "makes city leadership even more important".

Remain supporter and Labour MP for Bristol West Thangam Debbonaire tweeted: "Unions, business, political leaders and others will be getting together within days to discuss implications of referendum for Bristol."

Business leaders in Bristol have reacted quickly to the news.

Phil Smith, managing director of Business West, said: "Many South West firms export to the EU, are part of pan European supply chains, rely on skilled European labour or depend on foreign investment due to the UK's position in the single market.

"These firms need clarity as quickly as possible about the UK's future trading relationship with Europe.

"Without clarity there is a danger that investments will be put on hold, plans for new plant, new jobs and new expansion will be frozen."