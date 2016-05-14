EU Referendum

EU referendum: Your views then and now

  • 14 May 2016
Three documents, for and against, published for the referendum on the Common Market Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Documents, for and against, published for the referendum on the Common Market in 1975

On Thursday, 23 June the EU referendum will be held to determine whether Britain will leave or remain in the European Union, but did you take part in a similar vote back in the 70s?

In 1975, Britain was asked if it wanted to either stay or exit the European Economic Community (Common Market).

Do you remember the Common Market referendum?

We would like to hear from you now if you voted in 1975 and intend to vote in this year's referendum.

Have your opinions of Europe changed since your vote in the 70s? Will you vote differently this time around?

