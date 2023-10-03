Tory politician Andrew Boff kicked out of conference after Braverman heckle
- Published
A Conservative politician has been kicked out of the party's conference and had his pass removed after heckling a speech by the home secretary.
London Assembly Member Andrew Boff interrupted Mrs Braverman as she described "gender ideology" as "poison".
Mr Boff said the comments were "trash" adding: "There's no such thing as gender ideology."
He was swiftly pulled out of the auditorium by security staff.
However, shortly after the incident Mrs Braverman said that while Mr Boff's views were "silly" she believed he "should be forgiven and let back into conference".
Another Conservative MP, Robert Buckland, questioned security staff's actions.
He told the BBC that Mr Boff was "a part of the Conservative family... he was making his feelings known about aspects of the home secretary's speech - as has been the right of the Conservatives since time immemorial at Conservative Party Conference.
"It's one thing to stop Just Stop Oil type protesters from disrupting a speech, it's quite another to remove a long-established and senior member of the Conservative Party from just voicing his opinion.
"He's had his pass withdrawn as well. I do hope that the situation can be resolved."
After the incident, Mr Boff told the BBC's Radio 4 PM programme, that Mrs Braverman had been saying "particularly objectionable" things about LGBT+ people in her conference speech.
"When you see someone bullying, you should challenge them.
"The home secretary is losing control of the asylum issue, [so] therefore has decided to scapegoat very vulnerable people. It's not right and needs to be challenged."
He added that the home secretary was in danger of throwing away the Conservative's "proud" record of standing up for LGBT rights.
Mr Boff has been a Conservative member on the London Assembly since 2008. He is also patron of the LGBT+ Tories.