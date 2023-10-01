Conservatives can't say no to everything, says minister
- Published
We cannot be the party that says no to everything, a minister has said during a discussion on renewable power at the Conservative Party conference.
Lee Rowley was questioned by councillors and party members on local opposition to solar farms, wind turbines and pylon projects.
Mr Rowley said he understood every area would have things they felt passionately about.
However, he warned the party not to get in a "silly place" on the subject.
The government wants all of the UK's electricity to come from low carbon sources (renewables and nuclear) by 2035.
To hit that target it aims to ramp up wind and solar power capacity, as well as speeding up the building of new power lines.
Although, polls show the population is generally supportive of reducing carbon emissions, there has been strong local opposition to renewable projects.
A proposed 112 mile long power line has led to protests in East Anglia and in Oxfordshire West, local residents have raised objections to a 1,000 hectare solar farm.
During a panel discussion run by the Conservative Environment Network, several audience members expressed support for the government's drive towards net zero but they also had concerns about how local communities would be impacted by the projects.
Mr Rowley, who as a levelling up minister has responsibility for large infrastructure projects, told the audience: "The reality is we have all got to decide what our objectives are for the country."
He said he understood every area would have its individual concerns - and pointed to his own opposition of fracking projects in North-East Derbyshire.
But he added: "The thing that this party cannot become - this party cannot say no to everything."
"If you have strong views on things that's fine... but don't say no to everything.
"That's where the Liberal Democrats get in a silly place like they did last week with housing."
At the Liberal Democrat conference last week, party members defied their leadership by voting to keep housebuilding targets in England.
Party leaders had wanted to ditch its 380,000 annual target, but young activists argued it would show "serious intent" from the party to "address the housing crisis".