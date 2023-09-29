Rishi Sunak set to announce policies targeted at drivers
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil new policies next week targeted at drivers, in an effort to win votes at the next election.
The BBC has been told Mr Sunak is likely to make an announcement at the Conservative Party Conference.
One possible measure is banning councils in England from imposing 20mph speed limits on main roads.
But the reported plans have already been criticised by cycling and walking groups.
The expected announcement, first reported by the Guardian newspaper, could also include proposals to limit the ability of councils in England to use number plate recognition cameras to fine motorists for traffic violations.
A Department for Transport spokeswoman said the reports were "speculation".
Sarah Mitchell, chief executive of charity Cycling UK, said: "We need a holistic plan for how people can travel - not a plan that zooms in on one particular mode of transport.
"Better public transport and safer ways for people to cycle and walk are entirely compatible with driving.
"Focusing on one way of travelling is like trying to complete a jigsaw with half the pieces missing."
However, the reports were welcomed by Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire Anthony Browne.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there was a "trend of wanting to impose restrictions and penalties on motorists that are essentially punitive and not pragmatic, essentially ideological".
Mr Browne said there was obviously a case for low-traffic speeds in some locations, such as outside schools, but he said the situation in Wales, where speed limits have been reduced from 30mph to 20mph in built-up areas, was "punitive" against motorists.
Earlier this month Wales became the first country in the UK to take the step.
Welsh ministers said the move will reduce deaths and noise and encourage people to walk or cycle but it has provoked a backlash from some drivers.
After the Conservatives managed to hold on to the seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in July's by-election, Mr Sunak has sought to present himself as on the side of drivers.
The result was widely attributed to public anger over the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) charge on the most polluting vehicles to outer London, which the Tories made central to their campaign.
Last week the prime minister announced he was delaying a ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.
Mr Sunak has also ordered a review of low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) in England.
LTNs aim to reduce traffic and encourage people to walk or cycle more, in part by preventing drivers using quieter residential roads.