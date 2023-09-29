Rishi Sunak could limit 20mph zones to target driver vote
Rishi Sunak is set to unveil policies aimed at drivers - including a possible ban on councils in England imposing 20mph speed limits on main roads.
An announcement is expected at the Conservative Party conference which gets under way at the weekend.
The Tories have started setting out their policy programme ahead of next year's general election.
But the supposedly car-friendly policies have angered cycling and walking campaigners.
A spokeswoman for the charity Sustrans said: "Divisive grandstanding in this way, introducing a package of bizarre measures to indulge a loud minority, takes us away from sensible discussions about making sustainable transport work for everyone."
She added: "Prioritising cars in this way serves no one - not pedestrians, not cyclists, not users of public transport. It doesn't even benefit drivers, who will face more congestion."
However, the reports were welcomed by Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire Anthony Browne.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there was a "trend of wanting to impose restrictions and penalties on motorists that are essentially punitive and not pragmatic, essentially ideological".
Mr Browne said there was obviously a case for low-traffic speeds in some locations, such as outside schools, but he said the situation in Wales, where speed limits have been reduced from 30mph to 20mph in built-up areas, was "punitive" against motorists.
The expected government announcements, first reported by the Guardian newspaper, could also include proposals to limit the ability of councils in England to use number plate recognition cameras to fine motorists for traffic violations.
A Department for Transport spokeswoman said the reports were "speculation".
Earlier this month Wales became the first country in the UK to reduce speed limits from 30mph to 20mph in built-up areas.
Welsh ministers said the move would reduce deaths and noise and encourage people to walk or cycle but it has provoked a backlash from some drivers.
Simon Williams, from motoring organisation the RAC, said: "While we support the use of 20mph limits being used where they are needed most, such as outside schools, on residential streets and in urban areas where there are lots of pedestrians, implementing them in widespread fashion may unnecessarily lengthen journey times by slowing down traffic, and possibly even increase congestion."
After the Conservatives managed to hold on to the seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in July's by-election, Mr Sunak has sought to present himself as on the side of drivers.
The result was widely attributed to public anger over the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) charge on the most polluting vehicles to outer London, which the Tories made central to their campaign.
Last week the prime minister announced he was delaying a ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.
Mr Sunak has also ordered a review of low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) in England.
LTNs aim to reduce traffic and encourage people to walk or cycle more, in part by preventing drivers using quieter residential roads.