Gillian Keegan caught swearing over school concrete crisis
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has been caught swearing on mic, to express frustration at a lack of gratitude for the handling of the school building crisis.
Having finished an interview with ITV, she swore as she asked "does anyone ever say you've done a good job because everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing".
"Any sign of that, no?" she added.
A Downing Street source described the comments as "completely wrong".
The BBC has contacted Ms Keegan for a comment.
During the interview, the education secretary was pushed on whether the government had done enough to fix the problem of crumbling concrete - also known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) - in school buildings.
It is not clear who Ms Keegan was criticising when she said others had "done nothing"; however, in the interview, Ms Keegan said local authorities and multi-academy trusts had always had the responsibility for maintaining the building.
She added it was "not the job" of the Department for Education to maintain school buildings but it had chosen to survey schools in order to have information on RAAC collected centrally.
She added that following a collapse in a Kent school in 2018, the department had sent warning to "the people responsible".
Labour's leader Sir Keir Starmer said ministers had "dropped the ball... instead of coming out and saying this is what we going to do to fix the problems, you've got members of the Cabinet trying to blame other people".
Ms Keegan is expected to address Parliament on Monday afternoon over the ongoing issue of unsafe concrete in schools.
Her interview came at the end of a morning during which the government had been criticised for decisions it made over funding provided to schools.
Jonathan Slater, a former senior civil servant in the education department, said that the government had halved the budget for school repairs in England in 2021.
He said the government had initially agreed to fund work, including fixing RAAC issues, in 100 schools, however, this was reduced to 50 schools. Mr Sunak was chancellor at the time.
Mr Sunak said it was "completely and utterly wrong" to suggest he had overseen budget cuts that were now leading to issues in the structural integrity of school buildings.
He added said that 95% of the 22,000 schools in England "won't be impacted" and that the "bulk" of schools yet to be identified as having an issue will be known in the coming weeks.