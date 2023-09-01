Rishi Sunak's communication chief leaves Downing Street
- Published
The PM's director of communications, Amber de Botton, has resigned 10 months after starting the job, saying it was "the right time to move on".
Announcing her decision on social media, she said it had been "an honour and privilege" to do the job, and thanked Rishi Sunak for his "support and leadership".
Ms De Botton left her job as an ITV News journalist to join No 10.
She started in October 2022, soon after Mr Sunak became prime minister.
Praising her former boss, she said: "The team he has built around him is dedicated and focused because those are the qualities he inspires.
"I also want to thank my colleagues - No10 is a demanding and high pressure place to work - yet the professionalism and talent they display every day is exceptional."
Before joining Downing Street, Ms De Botton worked as head of politics at ITV and deputy head of politics at Sky News.
During her time in government, she has been responsible for producing the government's messages and briefing journalists.
Her departure comes as the government gears up for a general election, which is expected to be held next year.