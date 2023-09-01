Rishi Sunak's communication chief leaves Downing Street
- Published
The PM's director of communications, Amber de Botton, has resigned 10 months after taking the job, saying it was "the right time to move on".
Announcing her decision on social media, she said it had been "an honour and privilege" to do the job, and thanked Rishi Sunak for his "support and leadership".
Ms de Botton left her job as an ITV News journalist to join No 10.
The PM's current press secretary, Nerissa Chesterfield, will replace her.
Ms Chesterfield worked at the free-market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, before being hired by Mr Sunak to join his communications team in the Treasury early in his tenure as chancellor in 2020.
Ms de Botton began her role in Downing Street, a few days after Mr Sunak became prime minister.
Praising her former boss, she said: "The team he has built around him is dedicated and focused because those are the qualities he inspires.
"I also want to thank my colleagues - No10 is a demanding and high pressure place to work - yet the professionalism and talent they display every day is exceptional."
Before joining Downing Street, Ms de Botton worked as head of politics at ITV and deputy head of politics at Sky News.
During her time in government, she has been responsible for producing the government's messages and briefing journalists.
The prime minister has thanked her "for all her hard work" and "calm professionalism".
"She brought with her top-level journalistic and management experience that has been invaluable," he said. Her departure comes a comes a day after Mr Sunak carried out a mini-reshuffle of his cabinet following the departure of Defence Secretary Ben Wallace from frontline politics.
Grant Shapps replaced him, with Claire Coutinho taking his old job of energy security and net zero secretary.
Meanwhile, UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin is stepping down from his role after three years to become the prime minister's new director of strategy.
Mr Njoku-Goodwin has previously held a number of roles within government, including acting as an adviser to former minister Matt Hancock and at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.