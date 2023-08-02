Matt Hancock: Anti-vax protester guilty of harassing former health secretary
An anti-vaccine protester who accused former Health Secretary Matt Hancock of murdering people during the pandemic has been found guilty of harassment.
Geza Tarjanyi, 62, of Leyland in Lancashire, shoulder-barged and "shouted ridiculous conspiracy theories" at the MP, a court heard.
The incidents took place near Parliament in London on 19 January and on a tube train on 24 January.
The judge said Tarjanyi "deliberately intimidated and harassed" the MP.
Mr Hancock previously told Westminster Magistrates' Court he felt "intimidated" when Tarjanyi followed him through Westminster Underground station, opposite the Houses of Parliament, and on to a tube train.
The former health secretary said he was "relieved at the verdict". "We in the UK pride ourselves as a global symbol of democracy, built around respectful debate to build a more inclusive and harmonious society. Violence against anyone for their political beliefs is unacceptable," he said. "I would like to thank the CPS, Transport for London and the British Transport Police who have been fantastic throughout."
The MP for West Suffolk currently sits as an independent and announced last year he would not seek re-election.
He was suspended as a Conservative MP last year after signing up for the ITV reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, which saw him trade Westminster for the Australian jungle.
The 44-year-old became a household name in spring 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when he was a key figure overseeing lockdown restrictions and the subsequent vaccine rollout.
He was forced to resign from his job the following year, after images emerged showing him kissing one of his advisers, Gina Coladangelo, who later became his partner.
He admitted breaking social distancing guidance.