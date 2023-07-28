Labour criticises idea of housing migrants in tents
- Published
Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has said a reported plan to house migrants in tents shows the government is "flailing around" in its effort to curb small boat crossings.
The Times reported that the Home Office had bought tents to house up to 2,000 migrants on disused military sites.
Ms Cooper said this plan was an "admission" that ministers were not expecting their approach to work.
More than 14,000 migrants have made Channel crossings to the UK this year.
Rishi Sunak has made stopping small boats arriving in the UK one of his government's main priorities since becoming prime minister last year.
But continued crossings, a large backlog of asylum claims and legal challenges to the government's policies have hampered the prime minister's efforts.
The Times reported that Home Secretary Suella Braverman was working on contingency plans to erect the tents in the coming weeks, with a surge of boats expected.
It cited government sources saying a similar proposal was rejected last year because of warnings it would trigger legal challenges based on inhumane treatment of asylum seekers.
A Home Office spokesperson would not comment on individual sites or proposals for asylum accommodation.
Speaking to the BBC, Ms Cooper said the government had promised the Illegal Migration Act - a law central to Mr Sunak's pledge to stop small boats - "would end all of the chaos".
Under the controversial legislation, which became law earlier this month, the home secretary has a legal duty to detain and remove anyone entering the UK illegally.
But Ms Cooper said the government should be focusing on going after "criminal gangs that are driving and organising crossings".
The shadow home secretary said Labour was "really concerned that at the heart of this, you've got gangs who are undermining border security and putting lives at risk".
The Refugee Action group described the reported plans to house migrants in tents as "staggering".
"This is yet another way the government has developed to demonise people seeking asylum," Tim Naor Hilton, chief executive of Refugee Action, said.
The government says it wants to reduce the cost of housing asylum seekers as there are currently about 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels across the UK, costing the taxpayer about £6m a day.
"We continue to work across government and with local authorities to look at a range of accommodation options," a Home Office spokesperson said.
"Accommodation offered to asylum seekers, on a no choice basis, meets our legal and contractual requirements."
Meanwhile, the Home Office expects to send an initial 50 people to the UK's first floating barge for asylum seekers in the coming days.
A government source confirmed the Home Office intended to send the group to board the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, Dorset on Tuesday.
The move is going ahead despite protests about the barge, which is designed to reduce the use of hotels for people waiting on asylum claims.
A Home Office spokeswoman said: "The Bibby Stockholm has completed a statutory inspection and refurbishment and is now berthing in Portland.
"The welfare of those in our care is of the utmost priority and the barge is now undergoing final preparations to ensure it complies with all appropriate regulations before the arrival of the first asylum seekers in the coming weeks."