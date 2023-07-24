Charlotte Owen: Ex-Boris Johnson adviser joins Lords as youngest peer
A 30-year-old former adviser to Boris Johnson has joined the House of Lords as its youngest peer.
Charlotte Owen was among several allies of the ex-prime minister who were given life peerages in his resignation honours list.
She was introduced to the Lords on Monday alongside Conservative Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.
Mr Johnson's honours list was criticised by opposition parties for handing out peerages to his "cronies".
She will be known as Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge and will sit as a Conservative peer.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Baroness Owen started her career as an intern in then-Chancellor George Osborne's constituency office.
She also worked as an intern for Mr Johnson when he was foreign secretary, as well as a parliamentary assistant to Conservative MPs Alok Sharma and Sir Jake Berry before joining No 10 as a special adviser in 2021.
Sir James Duddridge, who was given an honour by Mr Johnson in 2022 and previously worked as his parliamentary private secretary, told BBC Radio 4's Profile programme she was "vital to the No 10 operation".
"She linked the prime minister with the whole of the parliamentary party," he said.
"She would arrange meetings, feed in information for Boris just to have a quick 20 seconds before going into a meeting to understand what that meeting was going to be about."
However, others have claimed she was a relatively junior figure.
Baroness Owen wore traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in the Lords, where she swore the oath of allegiance to the King.
At 30 years old, she is the youngest person ever to be given a life peerage, which are nominated by prime ministers, opposition leaders and other party leaders.
The average age of members of the House of Lords is 71.
Lord Houchen of High Leven, who was also nominated for a peerage by Mr Johnson, has been the mayor of Tees Valley since 2017.
Some opposition MPs had questioned whether he should be given a peerage while an investigation into claims of "corruption" at the Teesworks development is ongoing.
However, Lord Houchen has defended his appointment, saying he was on the list because of his efforts on Mr Johnson's levelling-up agenda.
He denied any claims of corruption at Teesworks and said he had asked for the investigation.
Lords, except those who are government ministers or hold specific roles, do not receive a salary. However, they can claim £342 for each day they attend the House.
Members of the Lords play a role in shaping and scrutinising bills before the become law, as well as holding the government to account.
In June, the government confirmed Mr Johnson had nominated seven people for life peerages in his resignation honours list.
Others included Conservative London Assembly member and former mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and other former advisers to Mr Johnson Ben Gascoigne and Ross Kempsell.
The list was controversial, with some arguing Lord Bailey should decline his peerage over a lockdown party for his staff in December 2020, which is being reinvestigated by the Metropolitan Police.