What's happening in Parliament next week?

Main debate: It is on a report from the Land Use in England Committee, "Making the most out of England's land". The committee, chaired by the crossbencher, Lord Cameron of Dillington, says that land use is changing rapidly and proposes the creation of a commission to advise on how to optimise the way it's used. The report concludes that the country needs "to get much better at deciding how to use land sustainably, making sure that we are doing the right thing, in the right place and at the appropriate scale".