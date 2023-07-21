Keir Mather: Who is the winning candidate for Selby and Ainsty?
Labour's Keir Mather has become the youngest MP in the House of Commons.
He won the Selby and Ainsty by-election after overturning a 20,137 majority and has been nicknamed the "baby of the House".
But who is Labour's new MP for the North Yorkshire constituency?
Born in 1998, Mr Mather has become Westminster's youngest MP, at 25 years old.
According to his party biography, Mr Mather was born in Hull and grew up near Selby.
He studied history and politics at Oxford University, graduating with a first-class degree - according to his LinkedIn profile.
Mr Mather has previously worked as a parliamentary researcher for shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, and more recently as a senior public affairs adviser at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).
He also became a political leadership scholar at the Blavatnik School of Government, according to the University of Oxford.
'One voice'
In a video on Labour's website, Mr Mather says he grew up in Brough, a village in the East Riding area of Yorkshire, and supports the rugby league team Hull Kingston Rovers.
"There isn't much I love more than being down on the terraces, a place where people come together, where you're part of a community and you sing with one voice."
After winning his seat in the North Yorkshire constituency, with a majority of 4,161, Mr Mather said he "understood the enormity of what has just happened".
When asked how he felt about becoming the "baby of the House", he joked that he had "heard far worse".
Labour leader Keir Starmer said the new MP would be a "fantastic MP who'll deliver the fresh start that Selby and Ainsty deserves".
Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, described the result in Selby and Ainsty as a "historic win", adding she was "pretty certain [Mr Mather]... understands some of the challenges his generation faces".
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Ms Rayner said: "Being 25, he's of that generation that is looking at insecure work, looking at not being able to ever own their own home - and looking at the challenges that they face with cost of living now, that leaves them in this spiral of not being able to get on in life."