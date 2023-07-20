King's Speech will take place on 7 November
The King's Speech, which sets out the government's programme of legislation for the next session of Parliament, will be on 7 November.
Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt told MPs the State Opening of Parliament would take place that day.
The coming session of Parliament will be the last before the next general election, widely expected to be held next year.
MPs begin their summer recess on Thursday, while peers sit next week.
The Commons will return on 4 September, before going into recess for the party conferences on 19 September and then returning on 16 October.
This will give the government just under two and a half weeks before the conference recess, and around three weeks afterwards, to pass some of its remaining legislation - though it will be able to carry some of this over to the next session.
It will be the first King's Speech given by King Charles as monarch - although he stood in for his mother by delivering the Queen's Speech in May 2022.