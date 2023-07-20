Voters go to the polls in three by-elections in England
- Published
Voters in England are to go to the polls in three constituencies in London, North Yorkshire and Somerset to elect new MPs.
The three seats in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Selby and Ainsty, and Somerton and Frome were won by the Conservatives at the last general election in 2019.
Polling stations open at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00, with results expected from early on Friday morning.
Constituents will need photo ID in order to vote.
There are 17 candidates in Uxbridge and South Ruislip:
- Blaise Baquiche, Liberal Democrat
- Danny Beales, Labour
- Cameron Bell, Independent
- Count Binface, Count Binface Party
- Piers Corbyn, Let London Live
- Laurence Fox, Reclaim Party
- Steve Gardner, Social Democratic Party
- Ed Gemmell, Climate Party
- Sarah Green, Green Party
- Kingsley Hamilton, Independent
- Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU
- Howling Hope, Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- 77 Joseph, Independent
- Rebecca Jane, UKIP
- Enomfon Ntefon, Christian Peoples Alliance
- Leo Phaure, Independent
- Steve Tuckwell, Conservative Party
There are 13 candidates in Selby and Ainsty:
- Andrew Gray, Independent
- Claire Holmes, Conservative Party
- Mike Jordan, Yorkshire Party
- Dave Kent, Reform UK
- Keir Mather, Labour Party
- Nick Palmer, Independent
- Guy Phoenix, Heritage Party
- Sir Archibald Stanton, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- Matt Walker, Liberal Democrats
- Arnold Warneken, Green Party
- John Waterston, Social Democratic Party
- Luke Wellock, Climate Party
- Tyler Wilson-Kerr, Independent
And there are eight candidates in Somerton and Frome:
- Lorna Corke, Christian Peoples Alliance
- Martin Dimery, Green Party
- Sarah Dyke, Liberal Democrat Party
- Bruce Evans, Reform UK
- Neil Guild, Labour Party
- Rosie Mitchell, Independent
- Faye Purbrick, Conservative Party
- Peter Richardson, UKIP