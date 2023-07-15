Laura Kuenssberg: What could go wrong for Keir Starmer?

One of his MPs, not from the far left of the party, ponders "it is pretty hard to criticise this government without acknowledging the damage that austerity has caused, and then not say you would spend more… no-one really believes that he wouldn't spend more". As Labour approaches its National Policy Forum next week, an important pow wow with activists and unions, calls for more ambition, like from the leader of the Unite union, Sharon Graham, may become familiar.