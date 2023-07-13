Millions of public sector workers to get pay rise
- Published
Millions of public sector workers, including teachers, police and junior doctors are to get pay rises between 5%-7%, the government says.
Police and prison officers will receive a 7% pay rise, while teachers and junior doctors will get a 6.5% and 6% rise respectively.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had accepted recommendations made by the pay review bodies "in full".
He said the rises would not be funded by borrowing more or increasing taxes.
Following the announcement, the education unions said they would now put the offer to their members with a recommendation to accept the pay award and said the deal would allow the strikes to be called off.