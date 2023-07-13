Millions of public sector workers to get pay rise
Millions of public sector workers, including teachers, police and junior doctors, are to be offered pay rises between 5%-7%, the government says.
Police and prison officers will receive a 7% pay rise, while teachers and junior doctors will get a 6.5% and 6% rise respectively.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had accepted recommendations made by the pay review bodies "in full".
He said the rises would not be funded by borrowing more or increasing taxes.
He added that the offer was "final" and further industrial action would not change that decision, saying: "There will be no more talks on pay. We will not negotiate again on this year's settlements and no amount of strikes will change our decision."
Following the announcement, the education unions said they would now put the offer to their members with a recommendation to accept the pay award, and said the deal would allow the strikes to be called off.
Mr Sunak said the pay awards in the education department would be fully funded, but did not set out details how it would be achieved.
Over the past year, rising prices have prompted public sector workers to ask for pay rises matching or exceeding the rate of inflation which currently stands at 8.7%.
Disputes over salary have led to a series of strikes hitting schools and hospitals.
On Thursday, junior doctors in England began a five day walkout, after their calls for a 35% pay increase were rejected.
The government has been resistant to offering above-inflation pay rises warning it would further fuel inflation.
What pay rises have been offered?
- Police officers: 7% (England & Wales)
- Consultants, dentists and GPs: 6% (England)
- Junior doctors: 6% + £1,250 consolidated increase (England)
- Prison officers: 7% and more for support grades (England & Wales)
- Armed forces: 5% + £1,000 consolidated increase (UK)
- Teachers: 6.5% (England)
Asked where the money would come from to fund other pay awards, Mr Sunak said he would be asking government departments to re-prioritise their focus on pay.
He told reporters that ministers had been identifying areas where "we may be not spending as much as we had anticipated, that we can shift over to public sector pay without impacting frontline service delivery".
"That does mean choices - I'm not shying away from that," he added.
He also said the government would raise over £1bn by "significantly" increasing charges for migrants coming to the UK when they apply for visas and the levy they pay to access the NHS.
And in the Commons, Treasury Minister John Glen told MPs the government would cut back on civil service recruitment in the Ministry of Defence until March 2025 to help fund the rise for the armed forces.
Shadow Treasury minister Pat McFadden asked Mr Glen about the impact on public services. "[He] talked of reprioritising. Does that mean the government will cut back on capital investment in schools and hospitals to fund these increases?"
The FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, welcomed the government's decision to accept the pay review body's recommendations, calling the advice "fair and reasonable".
Official figures released earlier this week found that UK pay overall grew by 7.3% in the March to May period, compared to the previous year.
What are pay review bodies?
Almost half of public sector workers are covered by pay review bodies, including police and prison officers, the armed forces, doctors, dentists and teachers.
The pay review bodies are made up of economists and experts on human resources, with experience in both the public and private sector and are appointed by the relevant government department.
Their recommendations are not legally binding, meaning the government can choose to reject or partially ignore the advice, but it is usually accepted.