MPs to vote on alleged interference in Partygate probe
MPs will vote on allegations that Boris Johnson's allies ran a co-ordinated campaign to interfere with a Commons investigation into Partygate.
The Privileges Committee accused 10 Tory politicians, including Nadine Dorries and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, of mounting "vociferous attacks" on its inquiry into Mr Johnson.
MPs are expected to have a free vote on the committee's special report.
Downing Street has declined to say whether PM Rishi Sunak would vote.
The report suggested attempts to "impugn the integrity of the committee" or "lobby or intimidate" committee members could be a contempt of Parliament.
The report has led to a free speech row, with several of those named, including Ms Dorries and Sir Jacob, saying there is no reason they should not be able to criticise its conclusions.
Dame Priti Patel and Dame Andrea Jenkyns, both named in the report, have proposed a change to the motion, which would water down the committee's findings.
The committee also named Tory MPs Mark Jenkinson, Sir Michael Fabricant, Brendan Clarke-Smith and peers Lord Cruddas and Lord Greenhalgh.
Tory peer Lord Goldsmith quit as a Foreign Office minister after Mr Sunak asked him to apologise following his naming in the report.
In a scathing resignation letter, which did not mention the Privileges Committee, Lord Goldsmith said he was leaving due to Mr Sunak's "apathy" over climate change.
The Liberal Democrats have also tabled an amendment, calling for those named by the committee to be investigated for contempt of Parliament.
Mr Sunak has been under pressure over his failure to attend previous votes on the Privileges Committee's reports. Standards Committee chairman Chris Bryant questioned him on his absence from votes on the conduct of former Conservative MP Owen Paterson and Mr Johnson.
But he defended his decision not to attend the crunch debate on the committee's initial inquiry, which found Mr Johnson lied to MPs about pandemic-era events in Downing Street, blaming a diary clash.