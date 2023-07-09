Just Stop Oil deny disrupting George Osborne wedding
Just Stop Oil have said they were not responsible for an incident at ex-chancellor George Osborne's wedding, which saw a protester throw orange confetti over the newly married couple.
The protest was similar to those carried out by the environmental group.
But, a spokesperson told the BBC they did not know the protester's identity.
The group had posted a clip from news agency PA on Twitter with the message: "You look good in orange George Osborne."
In the video a woman in a smart floral dress approaches George Osborne and Thea Rogers as they leave the church and begins throwing confetti, taken from a union jack paper bag.
In a statement the group said: "If it was a form of protest (which is yet to be established) we applaud it and thank the person concerned.
"It was peaceful and not especially disruptive but got massive media attention for Just Stop Oil's demand."
The group added that the media should focus on more important issues including the government's decision to licence over 100 new oil and gas projects and wildfires in Canada.
It came as an email, widely-shared online, made several unsubstantiated claims about Mr Osborne's private life.
Reports suggest Mr Osborne has contacted the police about the email.
Around 200 people, including ex-Prime Minister David Cameron and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove attended the ceremony in the village of Bruton, Somerset.
Mr Osborne was previously married to Frances Osborne, but the pair divorced in 2019 after 21 years of marriage.
Ms Rogers previously worked as an adviser to Mr Osborne, and in 2016 was awarded an OBE for her work.