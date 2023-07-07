Minister Robert Jenrick ordered painting over of child asylum unit murals
Murals of Mickey Mouse and other cartoon characters designed to welcome child asylum seekers to a reception centre in Dover have been painted over, by order of the immigration minister.
Robert Jenrick instructed that they be removed, reportedly because he believed they sent too welcoming a message.
The Home Office said the Kent Intake Unit (KIU) opened last November to look after unaccompanied child migrants.
Facilities included softer interview rooms and an outside space, it added.
There were also prayer rooms, a larger reception area and improved security measures to ensure children's safety, the Home Office said.
'Absurd'
A spokesperson confirmed the murals were removed on Tuesday, adding: "We do all we can to ensure children are safe, secure and supported as we urgently seek placements with a local authority.
"All children receive a welfare interview on their arrival at accommodation, which includes questions designed to identify potential indicators of trafficking or safeguarding issues.
"Our priority is to stop the boats and disrupt the people smugglers."
Labour's shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock condemned Mr Jenrick's order, saying the idea that removing the murals would "somehow stop the boats is utterly absurd".
He said it was a sign of a "chaotic government in crisis, whose failing approach means all they have left is tough talk and cruel and callous policies".
Labour had a plan to "end the dangerous crossings, defeat the criminal smuggler gangs, and end hotel use by clearing the asylum backlog," he added.
The i newspaper, which was first to report the story, quoted sources as saying staff at the centre were "horrified" by Mr Jenrick's order and resisted carrying out the work.
A report published last month by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons after visits to KIU, and the nearby processing centres at Manston and Western Jet Foil, found there had been improvements in facilities since previous inspections.
But continuing problems, including medical isolation practices at KIU. The report concluded: "Inspectors found no examples of notable positive practice during this inspection" at KIU.
The Home Office said it had taken action to address some of the recommendations.