Uxbridge by-election: Keir Starmer won't say whether he backs ULEZ expansion
- Published
Sir Keir Starmer has refused to take a side in a by-election dispute over whether to expand London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).
Under plans from Labour mayor Sadiq Khan, the clean-air zone is set to become three times bigger from 29 August.
But Labour's candidate in this month's Uxbridge by-election, Danny Beales, wants the expansion halted.
In a BBC interview, the Labour leader declined to say which view he backed.
He added that Mr Khan was trying to fulfil his legal obligations to reduce emissions, whilst Mr Beales was trying to fight for his future constituents.
"Both of those things have to be accommodated," he added.
The Labour leader has previously said that Mr Khan was "right" to expand the zone, arguing last month it was part of the fight to curb lung cancer.
But Mr Beales's comments have put him in the awkward position of having to decide whether to back his by-election candidate or Labour's London mayor.
The ULEZ was introduced in central London in 2019, developing a previous low emission zone (LEZ) for larger vehicles like buses, lorries and coaches that was first introduced in 2008.
Costing votes?
Under Mr Khan, it was extended to within the North and South Circular roads in 2021.
Under the London mayor's proposed new expansion, its outer borders would reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.
Drivers must pay £12.50 if they drive a diesel vehicle more than seven years old, or 17 years if it uses petrol, and face a maximum £180 fine if they do not pay.
Mr Khan has said widening the scheme will improve London's air quality, but it has proved hugely contentious in outer London boroughs.
It has also emerged as a key issue in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election on 20 July, when voters will choose a new MP to replace Boris Johnson after his decision to stand down as an MP.
Labour MPs who have campaigned in the constituency acknowledge privately that ULEZ is being raised frequently on the doorstep and will cost Labour votes.
Conservative candidate Steve Tuckwell opposes the expansion, which he says will put an additional financial burden on Uxbridge residents.
The Liberal Democrats are calling for a pause in the expansion. Earlier this week, their Uxbridge candidate Blaise Baquiche criticised the generosity of scrappage scheme for low-income Londoners with grants to replace polluting vehicles.
The Green Party, whose candidate in Uxbridge is Sarah Green, supports the ULEZ expansion. A full list of Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election candidates can be found here.
At an election hustings earlier this week, Mr Beales said it was "not the right time" to expand ULEZ, amid current cost of living pressures.
Pressed on whether he agreed with his by-election candidate, Sir Keir replied: "I completely understand his position," adding: "He's fighting for what he hopes will be his constituents in that by-election if he wins it".
But he added that Mr Khan had made the decision to expand the zone in the "context" of a legal requirement to reduce air pollution.
"So reducing this to a political argument for the sake of the by-election, without regard to the background, doesn't make any difference," he said.
He added that he wanted central government to give more support for people and businesses affected by the expansion.
'Not listening'
Speaking earlier in the London Assembly, Mr Khan confirmed Mr Beales had lobbied him for a delay to the scheme, as well as more support for residents.
"Danny's got a different view to me and I respect him. He's a local champion, he's a fighter," the mayor added.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly spoken out against ULEZ expansion, telling MPs last month that Mr Khan was "not listening" to the views of residents in outer London.
Five Conservative-led councils have launched a legal challenge to the expansion, with their lawyers arguing in the High Court this week that Mr Khan lacks the legal powers to do so.
The Conservatives recently cited a proposed congestion charge in Cambridge for winning theirfirst seat on the city council since 2012.