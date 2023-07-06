Government loses court battle over Boris Johnson's Covid WhatsApps
- Published
The government has lost its legal challenge to prevent the Covid inquiry from seeing Boris Johnson's WhatsApps, diaries and notebooks in full.
The Cabinet Office had argued it should not have to hand over irrelevant material, but inquiry chair Baroness Hallett said it should be up to her to decide what is relevant.
The government said it would comply with the judgment.
It added it would work with the inquiry team on "practical arrangements".
The Covid inquiry said it was "pleased" by the verdict and added that inquiry chair Baroness Hallett expected to received the material by 4pm on Monday 10 July.
In a statement summarising its decision, the court said inquiries should be allowed to "fish" for documents.
It said such exercises could potentially lead to the inquiry getting "some irrelevant material".
Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham said Baroness Hallett would return documents she found "obviously irrelevant".
The judges also suggested the Cabinet Office could make its case directly to the inquiry about which documents should be considered irrelevant.
The court's ruling does not mean that the public will get to see the documents in full as the inquiry could apply its own redactions. It may also decide against making them public at all.
Responding to the court's verdict, Deborah Doyle, a spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK group, said: "This judicial review was a desperate waste of time and money.
"A successful inquiry could save thousands of lives in the event of another pandemic, and it's a disgrace that the Cabinet Office is trying to obstruct it."
Earlier this year the Covid Inquiry - set up by the government to examine decision-making during the pandemic - requested to see WhatsApp messages on Mr Johnson devices from a group chat set up to discuss the pandemic response.
It also asked to see messages from other politicians including current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The request triggered a row between the inquiry and the government, but also Mr Johnson.
The former prime minister said he was "more than happy" for the inquiry to see his unredacted messages and threatened to send what material he had directly to the inquiry, by-passing the Cabinet Office.