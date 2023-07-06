Government loses court battle over Boris Johnson's Covid WhatsApps
- Published
The government has lost its legal challenge to prevent the Covid inquiry from seeing Boris Johnson's WhatsApps, diaries and notebooks in full.
The Cabinet Office had argued it should not have to hand over irrelevant material, but inquiry chair Baroness Hallett said it should be up to her to decide what is relevant.
The government said it would comply with the judgment.
It added it would work with the inquiry team on "practical arrangements".
In a statement summarising its decision, the court said inquiries should be allowed to "fish" for documents.
It said such exercises could potentially lead to the inquiry getting "some irrelevant material".
The judges suggested the Cabinet Office should make its case directly to the inquiry about which documents should be considered irrelevant.