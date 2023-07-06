Chris Pincher: Groping MP abused power, inquiry finds
MP Chris Pincher is facing an eight-week Commons suspension, after an inquiry found he groped two people at a London club last year.
Parliament's standards commissioner said his "completely inappropriate" behaviour was an "abuse of power".
The recommended sanction will need to be endorsed by the whole House of Commons.
That would trigger a recall petition in his Tamworth constituency, potentially leading to a by-election.
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the commissioner's report was "shocking," and Mr Pincher should "do the decent thing and resign as an MP".
The incident examined by the commissioner took place at the Carlton Club, a private member's club in central London, where Mr Pincher had been invited to speak during an event in June last year.
At the time he was deputy chief whip, a role in which he was responsible for Tory party discipline and monitoring the conduct of its MPs.
'Lasting damage'
In a report following a year-long inquiry, commissioner Daniel Greenberg found the MP had groped an employee of the House of Lords on his arm and neck, before groping his bottom.
He also found that he groped a civil servant on his bottom and then groped his testicles.
He added that the behaviour was "unwanted, upsetting, and deeply inappropriate" and had broken Commons rules by doing "significant and lasting damage" to the reputation of Parliament.
The commissioner added that, in a written submission, Mr Pincher had accepted his behaviour "damaged his own reputation and that of the government".
But the commissioner added that Mr Pincher rejected the suggestion he had done significant damage to Parliament's reputation, arguing he was speaking at the club as a former minister rather than as an MP.
Mr Pincher was elected as a Conservative MP, but was suspended from representing the party in Parliament last year after the allegations emerged.
Boris Johnson's handling of the allegations led to the downfall of his government, after a wave of ministers resigned.