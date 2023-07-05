Chris Pincher standards report due on Thursday
Parliament's standards watchdog is to publish the findings of an inquiry into groping allegations against former government whip Chris Pincher on Thursday, the BBC has been told.
The report could lead to a by-election in his constituency, if a suspension of more than 10 days is agreed.
Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip after groping allegations last year.
Boris Johnson's handling of the allegations helped bring down his government.
The report on the investigation is expected to be published at 09:00 on Thursday.