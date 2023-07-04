Police investigate Tory 'jingle and mingle' party
- Published
The Metropolitan Police are reopening an investigation into breaches of Covid regulations at a Christmas party at Conservative Party HQ.
A video of the gathering, where aides were invited to "jingle and mingle", was published by the Sunday Mirror.
Police say they will not investigate alleged gatherings at the prime minister's country home, Chequers, when Boris Johnson was PM.
But they are investigating another event in Parliament on 8 December 2020.