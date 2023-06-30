What's happening in Parliament next week?

Lords: (15:00) The main debate will be the report stage (day 3 of 3) of the Illegal Migration Bill. Expect votes on another three amendments: on a duty to provide safe and legal routes for migrants; on a requirement for the National Crime Agency to tackle organised criminal gangs involved in illegal migration; and on the Archbishop of Canterbury's amendment to require the home secretary to produce a 10-year strategy for international cooperation to tackle refugee crises. The idea is to move the focus beyond the immediate crisis, to the underlying international issues.